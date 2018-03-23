A19 closure: Police shut road between Riccall and Barlby after serious collision

Police are warning drivers to find alternative routes as the work at the scene of a serious collision on the A19 in North Yorkshire.

Emergency services were called to the A19 between Riccall and Barlby at around 2pm this afternoon.

The force's Forensic Collision Investigation Unit tweeted: "We are attending a serious RTC on the A19 at Riccall. Road will be closed as we investigate the scene."

It has been reported that a lorry and mobility scooter were involved in the crash.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said he could not give any further details at this time, but said the road would remained closed for at least another four hours.

Arriva Yorkshire said the closure meant that all its 415 services were severely delayed.

It said buses are following a diversion through Skipwith and there was only a limited service to and from Riccall at this time.