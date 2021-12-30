It happened on the A1(M) Northbound, near Leeds, between Junction 43 and Junction 44.

At 2.58pm today (Thursday), it was reported to police that a Volkswagen Polo had joined the road at Junction 44 and was travelling in the wrong direction.

At 3.01pm it was reported that the vehicle had crashed. Emergency services were called out to the scene and found the Polo had crashed with a Vauxhall van.

Stationary traffic on the M1 Northbound near Leeds, which is closed following the serious crash on the A1M (Photo: Motorway Cameras)

One injured person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The A1(M) northbound remains closed between junctions 42 and 44, with more than five miles of stationary traffic.

Highways England will turn drivers stuck in traffic away from the scene.

The M1 is also closed northbound between J47 (Garforth) and J48 (A1M).

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 2.58pm today (Thursday), it was reported to police that a Volkswagen Polo had joined the A1M Northbound at Junction 44 and was travelling south.

"At 3.01pm it was reported that the vehicle had been in collision with others.

"Emergency services attended and found the Polo had been in collision with a Vauxhall van.

"One injured person has been taken from the scene by air ambulance.