A road was closed following a bungalow fire in North Yorkshire today.

The A64 westbound was shut after emergency services were called to Malton Road, Rillington, in the Ryedale district, shortly before 1.40pm.

Crews were still in attendance at the "extensively fire damaged" home at around 5pm.

One female suffered smoke inhalation and cuts and was treat at scene.

A fire investigation is being carried out.