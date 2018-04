Have your say

Part of the A64 is shut today near Malton after a bizarre accident.

Two 10ft concrete blocks have fallen onto the westbound side of the road when a trailer overturned after a collision near Norton-in-Derwent this afternoon.

Police have called a forklift truck to attend the scene and remove them.

Diversions are in place through Malton to rejoin the A64 at the A169 interchange.