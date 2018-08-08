Aagrah Group named best chain in the country

The Aagrah Restaurant Group was named winner of the Best Asian Restaurant Chain United Kingdom Award at the Asian Food and Restaurant Awards (AFRA).

The awards, held at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel, London, recognise and celebrate the standout Indian restaurant operators across the growing multi-billion pound dining sector.

Aagrah managing director, Mohammed Aslam, said: “By continuing to get our chefs to embrace creativity, not only do we to create a unique dining experience but we also ensure that modern curry cuisine continues to evolve. It is a great honour for Aagrah Group to receive this United Kingdom title”.

Aagrah celebrates 41 years in business this year and has 12 restaurants across Yorkshire.