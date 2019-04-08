Abandoned puppy left to die in cardboard box ready to find a new home

The tiny puppy who was dumped and left to die is now ready to find his forever home.

Little Hockney, was found close to death after being abandoned in a cardboard box in a field in Castleford on Saturday, March 2

Hockney has been cared for by the team at Dogs Trust Leeds and is now ready to find his forever home. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds

The Terrier Cross, who was only weeks old, was left in without food, water or a blanket to keep warm.

When he was found he weighed less than one kilogram - less than one bag of sugar.

The poorly puppy was infected with worms and a skin disease mange, caused by parasitic mites.

It was so cold that the vets that treated him said he would have died if he was left any longer.

Hockney had a skin disease when he was found which caused him to lose his fur but it is now starting to grow back. Photo: Dogs Trust Leeds.

Thankfully, little Hockney was found by a member of Dogs Trust and has been nursed back to health by staff at the charity’s York Road rehoming centre.

Now he's ready to be rehomed by a new family.

Amanda Sands, Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “He is doing really well and of course we have all fallen for him. We were so shocked when we first saw him as he was in a terrible state. He was so cold the vet said he wouldn’t have survived much longer.

"Now, just a few weeks later, he is a typical puppy; full of life and lots of fun, which is wonderful.

“At first he didn’t want to eat, but now loves his food and he has almost doubled in weight. His fur is finally growing back, and he loves having a cuddle now that his skin is less sensitive.

“He is really playful and is definitely ready to become part of a loving family. As with all puppies, his owners will need to be around most of the time to take care of him and they will need to be committed to taking him to training classes so he can enjoy exploring everything the world has to offer alongside his new family.

“Despite what he has been through, he is a loving, trusting pup who deserves to find a brilliant family who are committed to taking care of him for the rest of his life.”

Hockney is looking for a forever home with children no younger than twelve, and he can live with another dog.

If you think you could provide Hockney with his ideal home, please call Dogs Trust Leeds on 0113 5324335.

