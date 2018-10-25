'Abusive' woman hit taxi driver on his head in York

A woman struck her taxi driver around the head after verbally abusing him in York.

North Yorkshire Police is today appealing for witnesses after the assault in Piccadilly at 6.50am on October 16.

Two women got into the victim’s dark saloon taxi by the bus stop opposite Primark before one of them became verbally abusive to the driver and struck him round the head, police said.

Both women then left the vehicle and walked off in the direction of Parliament Street.

The culprit is described as white, of medium build, aged around 20 years, with loose gold hair. She was wearing a distinctive red mini skirt and a black top.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.