Accident causes major delays at M62 Tingley roundabout between Leeds and Wakefield

Motorists are being warned of major delays after an accident at Tingley roundabout this afternoon.

Lanes have been closed on the major roundabout, at junction 28 of the M62.

Bus users are also being warned to expect delays, with the 47, 48, 48A, 117, 202 and 203 routes all affected.

The accident happened shortly after 2pm.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they received a call to reports of a one-vehicle road traffic collision at 2.08pm.

One casualty was taken to Pinderfields Hospital with minor injuries.