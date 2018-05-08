Accident closes busy Sheffield road

Police have closed part of a busy Sheffield road this evening, following a road traffic collision involving two vehicles.

The collision took place in Handsworth Road, Handsworth, near to the junction with Richmond Road, at around 4.25pm and involved a BMW 3 Series and a Hyundai motor vehicle.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured, but the occupants of BMW 3 Series are still believed to be inside the vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police have closed part of Handsworth Road, and traffic is currently being diverted down Richmond Road.

The 52 bus service is being diverted via the Handsworth Asda supermarket, as a result of the road closure.