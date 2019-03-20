ACS to create 50 new jobs after acquiring new headquarters

Office equipment firm ACS Business Supplies is to create around 50 new jobs over the next two years after acquiring new headquarters as part of a multi-million pound investment.

The company, which employs 104 staff, has bought Express Buildings on Otley Road in Baildon, West Yorkshire.

It will relocate to the four-storey building, formerly known as Butterfield House, from Bingley. The new premises are almost triple the size of its current offices.

ACS, which specialises in office supplies, IT solutions and managed print services, plans to recruit almost 30 staff this year and a further 20 people in 2020.

Harry Stevenson, commercial director of ACS, said: “Our business is currently based at Aire Valley Park and it’s been a great location for us, but we have essentially outgrown the premises.

“It was this steady and consistent growth of our business, and the size restrictions within the existing business park that has forced a move.”

He added: “We are incredibly excited about the new office - it’s a significant step for us as we’re almost tripling in size.

“We have aggressive growth plans and remain incredibly confident we will continue to show sustainable, robust growth over the coming years, which is why we have invested approximately £800,000 in refurbishment costs alone, to Express Buildings.”

ACS’s investment will include a number of changes, which it said are aimed at achieving a working environment that promotes comfort and productivity for all its employees, customers and suppliers. Mr Stevenson said: “We are literally creating a brand new, state-of-the-art office space to accommodate the thoughts and wishes of our 100 plus employees.

“Our first priority post purchase was to show our team their new home, but importantly give them the chance to provide feedback.

“It was imperative that everyone involved in ACS could visualise our future and embrace the intended investment.”

It was the scale for company growth that attracted the business to the property. Mr Stevenson added: “Our intention is to provide job security, but also create more jobs in general. We aim to increase employee numbers to 130 before the end of 2019, then another 20 plus jobs throughout 2020.”

Matthew Brear, an associate at Dacres Commercial, which marketed the building, said: “Express Buildings is an attractive building in a prominent location with plenty of car parking.

“It’s ideal as a high profile headquarters with an extensive glazed frontage that really makes it stand-out, and it’s great to see such a successful business like ACS make the move to Baildon.

“The future job creation will also benefit both local people and the local economy as a whole.

Last month, ACS announced it was sponsoring mental health charity, The Cellar Trust.

The company will raise funds to help the trust support people from across the Bradford, Airedale, Wharfedale and Craven districts who are experiencing mental health challenges.

The money raised will help the charity to continue to support people in crisis through its award-winning Haven service.

It will also help to deliver a range of other services supporting those recovering from mental health problems to help rebuild their lives.

In 2018, The Cellar Trust helped over 3,500 people, including 800 people who were in crisis situations.