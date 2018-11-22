Action to stop birds creating mess in the Yorkshire Dales

Action looks set to be taken to accelerate the end of “disgraceful” scenes of rubbish caused by scavenging birds in some of the most scenic town centres in the Yorkshire Dales.

The proposed move by Conservative-led Richmondshire District Council follows an appeal by Liberal Democrat member Coun Clive World to clean up streets which have seen flying pests empty bins without lids on a daily basis.

Coun World said he was delighted the council was “listening to common sense proposals that are being asked for” to stop litter being strewn across the streets of Richmond, Hawes, Middleham, Catterick, Leyburn and Colburn.

He said the large amounts of refuse resulting from having open bins which were prone to scavengers was unpleasant for residents and gave a poor impression to visitors of the area, for which tourism is a key industry.

Coun World added: “The paper and wrappings from takeaways have been making the towns a disgrace.

“While the areas most affected are those near takeaways, this is good for the whole district and should cut the amount of rubbish that the council’s street cleaners are faced with every morning. I look forward to places such as Richmond being cleaner and tidier. It will now be up to residents and visitors to play their part.”

The authority’s scrutiny committee is set to consider introducing metal 120-litre bins with bird flaps and ashtrays across towns and much visited areas in the district and metal 90-litre bins for villages.

It has also been recommended the council’s replacement programme be accelerated so bins can be provided in the towns as soon as possible, with any bins that are still considered to be in good condition redistributed to other locations.

Council officers have confirmed funding is in place for the programme to speed up the replacement of bins within the key market towns and replacement bins would be provided in Richmond within this financial year.

The remainder of the speeded up programme will be undertaken as soon as practicable during the 2019/20 financial year.

Coun World, whose proposal last month to change “morally wrong” charges for interments of children was also acted upon by the council, said he now planned to press the authority to reconsider introducing bins in town centres to boost plastic recycling.

He said while similar proposals had previously been dismissed, the authority needed to embrace proposals for the future and ones that demonstrated its “caring community”.