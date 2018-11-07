Adept and Broadley Group working on £20m schemes for Roomzzz

Adept Consulting Engineers and construction firm The Broadley Group are working on two new Roomzzz Hotels in York and Newcastle city centres, which will both open early next year and have a combined value of approximately £20 million.

The Broadley Group is the principal contractor with Adept providing civil and structural engineering services, as well as designing the foundations for both projects.

The York hotel, located just off Terry Avenue on the banks of the River Ouse and the River Foss, is due to open in July 2019 and will offer 97 rooms, including a luxurious penthouse and several duplexes on the upper floors of the four-storey building. It will also have an on-site gym and café in a light filled central atrium space.

As part of the project, flood defences are also being improved close to the site which includes reinforcing a flood wall at the end of Lower Ebor Street. In addition, Adept has designed a podium slab that enables the building to sit four metres above the ground, as a further precaution.

In Newcastle, Roomzzz is adding 74 rooms to its existing popular 14-boutique apartment hotel within the converted Friar House, which is just a short walk from the city’s railway station. The brand new six storey development will incorporate a link between the two distinctive buildings and will include a shared lounge and café.

Naveen Ahmed, Chief Executive of Roomzzz, said: “Roomzzz has been a fantastic success story to date and adding these latest developments in York and Newcastle will be another big highlight for us.”