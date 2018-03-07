After the Big Freeze: burst water mains close two roads in Yorkshire

Have your say

Two roads in Yorkshire have been closed by burst water mains this morning.

Cononley Lane in North Yorkshire is closed both ways at A629 Skipton Road which is affecting bus service 441 to South Craven School.

The service will not stop in the village and will go via the A629 to school instead.

Healds Road, Dewsbury is also closed between A638 Halifax Road and Longlands Road.

The road is described as being "severely damaged" by the fracture and will remain closed until further notice.

Yorkshire Water, which is arranging repairs, has warned of possible low water pressure in the area.