After the Tour, comes the Expo for cycling fans in Harrogate

As the fourth edition of the Tour de Yorkshire is underway this weekend, preparations are taking place right here at the Yorkshire Event Centre to host the biggest cycle expo in the county.

Backed by last year’s women’s champion, Lizzie Deignan, we are delighted that Cycle Expo Yorkshire has chosen to host its inaugural event at the Yorkshire Event Centre on the Great Yorkshire Showground.

The YEC is based right in the heart of the UK’s capital of cycling – Yorkshire – as well as being the largest single event space in the North East and having 250 acres of outdoor space.

We also have six million people living within an hour’s radius of the YEC as well as thousands of free car parking spaces, ready to welcome 20,000 cycling fans expected to attend.

The mixed terrain land will allow Cycle Expo Yorkshire to create the very best in outdoor demo zones and test tracks as well as being able to host live racing during the expo.

Organisers tell us that this is something that the other shows in the UK are unable to facilitate so will position Cycle Expo Yorkshire as one of the only events of its kind nationally.

It’s not-to-be-missed for any diehard cycling fans!

This will also be one of the largest events ever held at the YEC as it will take in all parts of the event space including woodland areas and roadways which will be prepped to run all the demos and bike tracks as opposed to being used as walkways.

There will be a number of demo areas, where enthusiasts can try the latest models and equipment from some of the industry’s biggest brands.

Featuring a woodland mountain bike track and a children’s ‘GoRide Zone’ with expert coaches on hand.

The event will cater for all, from cycling beginners to dedicated amateurs and professionals.

The event also has the backing of one of Yorkshire’s greatest cyclists as world champion and Olympic silver medallist, Lizzie Deignan, has been unveiled as an ambassador.

We look forward to keeping momentum going from the excitement of this weekend’s racing, as we look towards hosting this fantastic event in October for thousands of cycling enthusiasts.

Cycle Expo Yorkshire will be at Harrogate’s Yorkshire Event Centre (YEC) from Friday October 12 to Sunday October 14.

The event is a partnership between Welcome to Yorkshire and Leeds-based marketing and events specialists, XSEM.

Tickets for the Cycle Expo Yorkshire are on sale now. Companies interested in exhibiting can also get further information at www.cycleexpo.co.uk.

Profits raised by the Yorkshire Event Centre go to help fund the work of the registered charity, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society (YAS).

Another event coming up includes The StrEat Food & Family Fun Festival on Saturday, May 26 to Monday, May 28.

It is a celebration of the UK’s finest and most exciting street food traders, food from around the world in all manner of quirky and eclectic vintage vans and trailers. There will be walk-around performers, acrobats, gypsy bands, magicians, bath tub rides, vintage fun fair and so much more.

Heather Parry is the managing director of Yorkshire Event Centre at the Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.