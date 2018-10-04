Aid supplies flown out from Doncaster after Indonesia earthquake and tsunami

Life-saving aid supplies are being flown out from Doncaster’s Robin Hood Airport after an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia which left at least 1,500 people dead or missing.

A special plane will fly out from Doncaster to help more than 70,000 people who were forced to flee their homes after the 7.5 magnitude tremor and wave last Friday.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The UK has pledged £3 million in aid after last week’s tragedy on the isle of Sulawesi which has been compounded following the eruption of a volcano which is hampering aid efforts.

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt has now pledged thousands of shelter kits, solar lanterns and water purifiers will be on a flight to the disaster zone tomorrow.

Ms Mordaunt said: “It’s essential we get vital UK aid supplies, including shelter kits, to those affected by the recent earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia as quickly as possible. This is extremely challenging given the devastation.

“The UK is a leader in providing emergency humanitarian assistance when disaster strikes and our expertise will help greatly.

“Through our partners, and directly, we are providing funds to support the vulnerable survivors of this catastrophe.

“The UK stands side-by-side with the people of Indonesia who remain in our thoughts at this terrible time. We will help, in the immediate aftermath and in the long-term too.”

Supplies include 1,300 shelter kits, which can accommodate five people each, 2,300 water purifiers and 1,000 solar lanterns.

Ms Mordaunt has also pledged an extra £1 million in aid to support immediate relief efforts on the ground, taking the UK assistance to £3 million.