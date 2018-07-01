Air ambulance and ambulance crews deal with M62 crash

Have your say

An air ambulance and emergency crews rushed to serious road accidents on the M62 motorway today.

Pictures of 999 workers dealing with a crash near junction 35 of the motorway were supplied by a nearby householder.

Pic supplied by Bill Tiplady

A westbound section of the motorway between junctions 34 and 36 has been closed after police were called to a serious collision.

Highways England said a diversion was in place and traffic is queueing for around three miles.

At around 4pm today, traffic was diverted on both the M62 and M18 to allow emergency crews to deal with another serious crash.

Humberside Police said it involved a single car close to junction 35, near Goole.

The M18 northbound near the M62 remains closed at junctions six and seven after that incident.