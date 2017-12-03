Air ambulance attends ‘multi-vehicle’ road collision in North Yorkshire

A major road route in North Yorkshire was closed this evening following a collision.

Highways England said the “multi-vehicle” incident – which was attended by an air ambulance – happened on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M) between junctions 49 and 50, near Ripon.

Both carriageways were temporarily closed but have since reopened.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the brigade was called to the scene shortly before 6.30pm.

Two people are reported to have been taken to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Motorists were advised to follow diversions via the A168, A19 and A689 westbound during the closure of the road.