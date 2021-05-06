Air ambulance called as man rescued from disused quarry near Scarborough

A man has been rescued after falling from a significant height in a disused quarry near Scarborough.

Rescue teams helped move the injured man.

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called to the scene at Forge Valley by Yorkshire Ambulance Service shortly after 8pm yesterday.

Two ambulance crews were treating the man when rescue teams arrived to assist with moving him to safety.

Rescue crews used a vacuum mattress, casualty bag and bell stretcher to safely move the injured man to a waiting ambulance.

The rescued man was transferred to an air ambulance.

After initial treatment in a road ambulance rescue crews helped transfer the man to an air ambulance; he was then taken to hospital.

The rescue took just over two hours.