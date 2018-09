Two air ambulances landed at Ilkley Moor today after a climber suffered a fall while on the Cow and Calf rocks.

The 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with a pelvic injury following the accident just before 10am.

Two air ambulances were landed but were not needed and the man was taken by road to Leeds General Infirmary.

