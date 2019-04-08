Airedale Chemical launches two new products to diversify into new markets

A speciality chemical company has continued its strategy to diversify into additional markets with the introduction of two new product ranges.

Airedale Chemical, based in Cross Hills, has carried out extensive research into which products would add most value to existing customers and open up new markets.

It is launching a range of own-brand polymers and antifoams developed by its in-house team of new product development chemists to complement its core offering.

Airpol is a specially formulated series of polymers aimed at businesses that handle effluent wastewater including food production and agriculture.

Polymers are used to capture waste matter in water for easier removal allowing the water to be cleaned and more easily recycled or disposed of. Six Airpol products have been introduced, each with its own properties and in various strengths.

The firm has also introduced Airfoam, a range of antifoam solutions used to prevent and suppress foams without affecting the product.

The antifoams have applications in food and beverage manufacture and detergency. It includes the company’s first food-grade antifoam which can be used in fermentation and distillery processes.

Daniel Marr, commercial director at Airedale Chemical who spearheaded the new product programme, said: “These new product ranges represent a very targeted and precise push for our diversification into other markets.

“We’re lucky to have a very talented and experienced team of chemists here who have formulated a total of 15 products that will expose us to potential new business in industries including waste water treatment and food production as well as enhancing our offering to existing customers.”

Both Airpol and Antifoam are expected to boost the company’s presence at home and abroad over the coming months.

“The ever-increasing burden of environmental responsibilities has helped fuel our focus on these additional ranges and has been at the forefront of this product development,” Mr Marr said.

Mr Marr joined the board of directors earlier this year, after seven years at the firm, taking on the role of commercial director.

He joined as marketing manager in 2011 moving to head of marketing in 2015.

Chris Chadwick, managing director of Airedale Chemical, said: “The commercial director role is a new position and will be incredibly important to Airedale Chemical in 2019 and beyond.”

Airedale Chemical is a third generation family-run company. It has been based in Cross Hills since 1994 and provides chemicals and contract manufacturing to markets including manufacturing, dairy, recycling and waste management. The business was established in 1973.