Airlines may be asked to reduce or recycle plastic cutlery and packaging under Government proposals

Plastic packaging and cutlery could be cut back on flights as part of the Government’s new green drive.

Aviation Minister Baroness Sugg announced plans to make Britain’s aviation sector the world’s “greenest”, including by working with airlines to reduce the use of single use plastics and improve recycling rates.

It comes amid a wider drive against plastics led by Environment Secretary Michael Gove, following the successful highlighting of the issue by the Blue Planet BBC series on ocean pollution by Sir David Attenborough.

The Government’s aviation strategy next steps document also includes proposals to tackle aircraft noise, greenhouse gas emissions and airpspace congestion.

Environmental proposals include the introduction of new noise targets, tighter noise controls at airports and improved compensation for people living near airports.

The document also contained measures to make fees more transparent, ease journeys for wheelchair users and tackle disruptive passengers.

Making it easier for passengers to claim compensation after delays and cancellations also forms a key part of the plans.

Lady Sugg said: “Our world class aviation industry has a proud and accomplished history, from pioneering the first international routes to championing consumer choice.

“Working with industry, we want to improve the flying experience from booking to arrival, ensuring passengers are truly at the heart of the aviation sector.

“This demonstrates our commitment to creating a transport system which works for passengers as we build a Britain fit for the future.”

