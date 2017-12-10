Airports close runways as heavy snow hits England

Two airports have closed their runways and several more have warned of delays, as heavy snowfall begins to batter Britain.

Heavy snow has closed the runways at Birmingham Airport and East Midlands Airport, between Derby and Leicester.

Both airports have advised all passengers to check with their airline before leaving.

A spokesman for East Midlands Airport said on Twitter. "The current snowfall has caused disruption to airport operations. The runway has been temp closed until midday when a further inspection will take place. A number of outbound and inbound flights have been delayed. Please check with your airline before travelling to the airport."

A spokesman for Birmingham Airport said on Twitter: "We're still working very hard to clear the airfield but the snow is still falling heavily. As soon as it's safe we'll start operations again."

Heathrow Airport and Gatwick Airport have not cancelled any flights but said they are subject to delays.

Luton Airport and Cardiff Airport has also warned customers to be prepared for delays or cancellations.