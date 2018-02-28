Akabusi in to present for Yorkshire Property Awards

Former Olympic athlete and television presenter Kriss Akabusi has been confirmed as presenter for this year’s Yorkshire Property Awards.

Mr Akabusi, who won World Championship and Commonwealth games gold medals in the 1990s, will present the prestigious awards at Harrogate’s Rudding Park Hotel on Thursday, May 10.

The announcement comes as time narrows for people to enter the awards, run in aid of children’s charity Variety.

One of the most well-regarded awards in the property sector calendar, the event is attended by 1,000 professionals from across the region and provide an excellent opportunity for networking and celebrating with fellow colleagues.

This year’s categories are; Office Deal of the Year, Industrial Deal of the Year, Investment Deal of the Year, Best Innovation Project, Yorkshire Export, The Game Changers, Rising Star and Property Personality.

The Game Changer awards highlight the crème de la crème of property achievements in Yorkshire and feature three awards that look at projects or deals which have had a material effect on the surrounding environment or on their local market, which are widely recognised as worthy of praise and which show excellence in conception, design and execution.

The projects need not have been concluded – they may be at the early stages of what might be a significant timescale for delivery.

Award criteria can be found on the Yorkshire Property Awards website at www.yorkshirepropertyawards.co.uk. Closing date for entries is March 5.

The Yorkshire Post is media partner for the awards.

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “I am looking forward to celebrating the best of the sector in May, make sure you enter.”