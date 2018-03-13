Alarm over missing children from Batley

Police are appealing for information to trace two missing children.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate Bernadett Berki, aged 12, and Szimonetta Berki, aged 11, who were reported missing on Tuesday, March 6 and are now turning to the public for information to help trace them.

The children lived in the Chapel Fold area of Batley, but are known to have extensive links and extended family across Huddersfield. It is thought they are with three relatives, two women and a man.

Detective Inspector Lee Donnelly, of Kirklees CID, said; “We are concerned for Bernadett and Szimonetta’s welfare and want to reassure them, or anyone who knows where they are, that they are not in any trouble. Our priority is making sure that they are all okay.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen them, or who knows where they are now to get in contact with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number 1107 of March 6 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.