Aldi stores across Yorkshire set to shut early if England reach World Cup final

Discount supermarket Aldi has announced that it will close its doors early if England reach Sunday's World Cup final.

The move comes with Gareth Southgate's men set to battle it out with Croatia on Wednesday evening (7pm) in the semi final of the tournament.

And now, German supermarket chain Aldi has announced on social media that if (and that's a big if) England progress to Sunday's final, then they will close at 3pm, so their staff can make it home for the 4pm kick off.

In a post on Twitter, Aldi said: "We’re pretty sure it’s coming home right? If England reach the World Cup Final we’re gonna close all our stores in England early at 3pm on Sunday 15th July. We want our colleagues to be the 12th man cheering on the lads. #BringItHome"

This was accompanied by a poem which said: "Football's coming home and so are we. All our colleagues are finishing at 3."

The first semi final, between Belgium and France, takes place on Tuesday evening (7pm).

Aldi will let staff leave at 3pm if England reach Sunday's final