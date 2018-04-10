Alistair and Jonny Brownlee try surfing during post-Commonwealth Games downtime

They're the best triathletes in the world - but can the Brownlee brothers surf?

Alistair and Jonny are enjoying some downtime in Australia's Gold Coast after completing their Commonwealth Games events.

Alistair and Jonny Brownlee meet a koala bear

The pair endured a disappointing men's race, with both failing to finish in the medal positions. They also competed in the mixed relay, where Team England took silver behind Australia.

The brothers had spent time training in Queensland ahead of the Games, and remained on the Gold Coast for a short break before their return to Leeds.

They were filmed taking to the waves at Burleigh Heads, a renowned surfing spot, and also met some of the local wildlife - including a cute koala bear.

The brothers tried surfing on the Gold Coast

