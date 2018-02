Have your say

All 71 people on board a Russian airliner that crashed after leaving Moscow's Domodedovo airport have died, it was confirmed a few moments ago.

All 65 passengers and the six crew on board lost their lives when the Saratov Airlines jet crashed near to a small village called Argunovo.

The An-148 was en route to the city of Orsk in the Urals, near Russia's border with Kazakhstan. It crashed earlier today.