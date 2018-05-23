All Aboard! Yorkshire Dales bus that enchanted TV viewers back for new season

THE LITTLE blue and green bus through Swaledale which enchanted almost a million BBC Four viewers is back on Sunday, giving more people the chance to enjoy the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Now named the Northern Powergrid Country Bus 830 to acknowledge the sponsorship of the service by Northern Powergrid, the bus, which two years ago proved a huge hit as it was filmed snaking across the Dales, will collect passengers from Middlesbrough, Stockton, Darlington and Richmond and take them for the scenic trip through the whole of Swaledale to Keld, before ascending the Buttertubs Pass to Hawes.

In a new intiative for 2018, passengers can stay on the same bus to enjoy the Wensleydale Wanderer 857 route which will serve the northern side of Wensleydale to Bainbridge, Askrigg, Castle Bolton, Redmire to Leyburn before continuing to Middleham and Masham.

Another welcome new feature of the service from Teesside is a programme of free guided walks approximately once every four weeks which is being arranged for bus users in Swaledale, provided by Friends of DalesBus and Friends of the Settle-Carlisle line, timed to meet walkers on Northern Dalesman 830 from Lancashire and West Yorkshire and on the Northern Powergrid Country Bus 830 from Middlesbrough, Darlington and Richmond.

Colin Speakman, vice-chairman of Friends of Dalesbus, said: “We’re really thankful to Northern Powergrid for their generous sponsorship which has made this service possible. In return they have asked us to help support their Priority Services Register, which allows anyone who has a disability, medical condition or very young family to get greater assistance during a power cut.”

Siobhan Barton, of Northern Powergrid, said it was great news they had been able to ensure the vital bus service was maintained.

See northernpowergrid.com for information about the priority register.