All four Strictly judges to take part in arena tour for first time

All four Strictly Come Dancing judges are to appear together on the arena tour for the first time, it has been announced.

Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli will star alongside head judge Shirley Ballas - who makes her debut on the live tour - for 29 shows around the country in January and February next year.

They will be joined by 2016 series winner Ore Oduba.

The tour is set to begin on January 18 at the Arena Birmingham, before visiting Leeds’ First Direct Arena, Manchester Arena, Liverpool’s Echo Arena, Sheffield’s Fly DSA Arena, the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena and the SSE Arena, Wembley.

The tour culminates with four shows at the O2 Arena in London on February 9 and 10.

Revel Horwood will direct the live shows, which will feature many of the celebrities and dancers from the current BBC One series.

Further casting announcements will be made over the coming weeks, organisers said.

Ballas said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Darcey, Bruno and Craig on the Strictly live tour judging panel. I’ve heard so much about the amazing audiences at the arena shows and can’t wait to get the show on the road in January!”

Dame Darcey said: “I had a wonderful experience with the Strictly company on the 2018 tour and am really excited to be able to join them again in January, and to meet the show’s fantastic audiences across the country!”

And Tonioli said: “It’s great news that Shirley will be joining us on the judging panel on the live tour next year. We are all in for a treat - with the amazing dance routines, the stunning costumes and the incredible live music - it’s going to be fantastico!”

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.strictlycomedancinglive.com