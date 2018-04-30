All lanes of M62 blocked near Leeds following multi-vehicle accident

All lanes of the M62 motorway are currently blocked after a multi-vehicle accident near Leeds.

Queuing traffic is being reported on the werstbound carriageway at junction 25 for the A644 Wakefield Road.

Three of the vehicles involved have been moved to the hard shoulder but two vehicles remain in lanes two and three of the carriageway, with traffic being held in order to safely remove them.