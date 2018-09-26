All You Need To Know About ... Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves

Here's a look ahead to Wakefield Trinity's final Super 8s game against Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

Kick-off: Friday 7.45pm

Venue: The Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue

Team news: Academy product Lewis Wray is in line for his Super League debut after the second-row - who has played for London Skolars this term - was called into Wakefield 19-man squad. Full-back Max Jowitt is recalled with Scott Grix (cheekbone) injured after last week’s loss at Castleford along with Anthony England.

Warrington winger Tom Lineham starts a two-game ban and ex-England stand-off Kevin Brown and Australian half-back Tyrone Roberts are also out of their 19-man squad although hooker Daryl Clark is recalled and both Jack Hughes and Sitaleki Akauola could return.

Last meeting: Wakefield 30 Warrington 32; June 17

Last six results: Wakefield WLWLWL Warrington LLWWLL

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes)