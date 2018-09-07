Alleged child abuse victim was ‘passed around’ and had sex with 100 South Yorkshire men by age of 16, court hears 

An alleged victim of child sexual exploitation in South Yorkshire claims she was ‘passed around’ and had sex with 100 men by the time she was 16, a court heard.

The jury of nine men and three women were told how the abuse allegedly suffered by Girl B in the Rotherham area between 1998 and 2001 began when she was 13-years-old.

“I can honestly say that by the age of 16 I had slept with 100 Asian men. Some I didn’t see again. The ones who come and use you for one time are the ones who are hard to remember,” Girl B said in a video interview played at Sheffield Crown Court today.

Describing what made her feel as though she was ‘passed around,’ the girl said: “As soon as you get to know them, your number gets passed around. Asian lads demanding to meet you...then you meet a new group and it went on like that.

“I didn’t know at the time I was being passed around, when I was 13, but I’m now I’m older.”

Tanweer Ali, 37, and Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, 37, are both accused of indecently assaulting Girl B on several occasions between 1998 and 2001 when she was under the age of 16. Ali and Akhtar would have been aged between 17 and 20 during the alleged period of offending.

Girl B described how after initially disliking Ali Akhtar, of East Road, Rotherham she eventually ‘fell’ for the delivery driver after he made her feel special by visiting her ‘every day’ after he finished his shift in the early hours of the morning.

She says she fell pregnant with his son at the age of 14, and gave birth to him when she was 15.

The alleged abuse victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, says the sexual activity with Ali Akhtar continued throughout her pregnancy.

She says that after their son was born, she ‘tricked’ him into meeting him, when he visited her hoping for sex.

“I never saw him again after that,” she said.

Girl B’s sister was also allegedly abused by Ali Akhtar.

She described how the sex abuse they suffered made it feel as though they were ‘snatched away’ from their childhoods.

“Before, we would just enjoy going on holiday with our granddad, but we had advantage taken of us...we were children one minute, and adults the next. We were snatched away.”

Ali, of Godstone Road, Rotherham and Ali Akhtar are on trial with six other men, all accused of committing historic sex offences in Rotherham against five alleged victims.

The full list of defendants, and charges, are:

- Mohammed Imran Ali Akhtar, 37, of East Road, Rotherham, denies one rape, one charge of aiding and abetting rape, four indecent assaults, one charge of procuring a girl under 21 to have unlawful sexual intercourse with another, one sexual assault and one charge of supplying cannabis.

- Nabeel Kurshid, 34, of Warwick Street, Rotherham, denies two rapes and one indecent assault.

- Iqlak Yousaf, 34, Tooker Road, Rotherham, denies two rapes and two indecent assault.

- Tanweer Ali, 37, of Godstone Road, Rotherham, denies two rapes, two indecent assault and one charge of false imprisonment.

- Ajmal Rafiq, 39, of Warwick Street, Rotherham, denies one indecent assault and one charge of false imprisonment.

- Salah Ahmed El-Hakam, 39, Tudor Close, Sheffield, denies one rape.

- Asif Ali, 33, of Clough Road, denies three indecent assaults.

- An eighth defendant, who cannot be named, denies three rapes and one count of abducting a child.



The trial continues.