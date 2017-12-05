Allerton Grange School collision: Injured children were pupils

Allerton Grange School has confirmed that two of their pupils were hit by a car outside the school site today.

The girls, aged 11 and 12, were leaving lessons just after 3pm when they were struck by the Ford Focus, which also hit a tree.

They were taken to Leeds General Infirmary but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

A statement from the secondary school, in Moortown, read:

"At the end of school, two students were involved in a road traffic collision outside AGS. Emergency services arrived swiftly and delivered the necessary medical care. We wish the students and their families the very best for a speedy recovery. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Thanks to staff and students who assisted at the scene."