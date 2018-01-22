Allied Glass putting its faith in apprentices

Bottle manufacturer Allied Glass has taken on its largest intake of apprentices in more than three decades.

The Leeds-based company has hired eight young prospects aged between 17 and 24 for the four-year training programme in mechanical and electrical engineering.

Allied Glass develops and manufactures luxury glass packaging for customers including many of the world’s best-known spirits brands and a growing number of craft producers.

Alan Henderson, chief executive of Allied Glass, said: “Technology is advancing and automation will play an increasingly important role in production.

“But the world will always need hands-on engineers who can solve problems in a creative way. Our new machines must be installed, commissioned and maintained and as we invest more in machinery, engineers will become more important. We believe that manufacturers have an essential part to play in securing the supply of engineering skills for the future of the UK economy.

“We are creating a pool of talent for the benefit of our sector and wider society. We are showing young people that they can have full and rewarding careers in engineering.”

The new recruits went through a competitive selection process, including aptitude and personality tests as well as interviews. All the apprentices have a minimum of five GCSEs, including maths, science and English, at grade C or above.

Experienced employees are taking on a mentoring role with the apprentices. Mr Henderson said: “We are keeping a close eye on their personal development and making sure they have interesting assignments to work on. It is satisfying to watch as they transition from adolescents into responsible young adults with a lot to offer.”