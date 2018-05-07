Amazing 3D footage shows Tour de Yorkshire's visit to Filey

Have your say

Hundreds of cameras were on the peloton of the Tour de Yorkshire when it raced through Filey at the weekend.

Including a 3D camera which captured the action from every angle.

The spectacular footage not only shows the race but everyone in the crowd cheering on the cyclists.

Captured by Stephen Auker, the 360 degree virtual reality video shows stage three of the race as the peloton races along Filey seafront and around the tight bend up towards the Crescent.

Drag across the video image to see more than just the race.

Can you see yourself in the crowd? Let us know by emailing newsdesk@jpress.co.uk