Amazing 'knife angel' sculpture coming to Hull

A 27-ft tall sculpture made out of knives is going on show in Hull.

It was made by sculptor Alfie Bradley, from over 100,000 knives collected through police force surrender campaigns across the country.

The Knife Angel is a national monument against violence and aggression, and a memorial to those who have lost their lives to knife crime, with some victims' families having messages engraved on the wings.

The sculpture was originally housed at the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry and has been a popular attraction outside Liverpool Cathedral since October 2018,

Now it is coming to Hull city centre from Friday February 1 to raise awareness of knife crime.

Community Beat Manager PC Christian Sewell of Hull Central Neighbourhood Policing Team has been working with Kayleigh Pepper, whose brother Rich was stabbed to death in 2015 on Egton Street in Hull.

PC Sewell said: "This is a real achievement for the team and for Kayleigh who have been working hard to bring the Knife Angel to Hull.

"It was touch and go for a while as structural engineers had to make sure the location was right to house the huge sculpture, but we’re thrilled we will able to welcome it to our city.

"While the sculpture is in Hull, we are rolling out our school programme as part of the #NoMoreKnives campaign to educate children of the danger of knife crime.

"The more young people that are aware of the dangers the more we can prevent young people losing their lives in knife crime."

£80,000 of funding from Police and crime Commissioner Keith Hunter has seen the campaign go to all schools in the Humberside Police area.

Councillor Daren Hale, Portfolio Holder for Economic Investment, Regeneration, Planning, Land and Property said: "The #NoMoreKnives campaign is extremely important in educating our young people to the dangers of knife crime and the council is pleased to be able to support the Knife Angel sculpture to raise awareness of this important issue."

The Knife Angel is coming to Hull from Liverpool thanks to the generosity of Andrew Johnson Construction Ltd who is delivering and installing the sculpture completely free of charge.