Have your say

A police officer has snapped a photo of a creepy-looking tree on the banks of the River Wharfe.

The entire tree looks to be shrouded in a cobweb-like coating - but its strange appearance is actually caused by caterpillars.

Public warned of toxic caterpillar invasion

PC Rich Sutcliffe took the photo near Kilnsey in Wharfedale.

He said the whole tree was 'moving' with thousands of caterpillars.

The 'cobwebs' are actually nests spun by either bird cherry ermine or hawk moth caterpillars.