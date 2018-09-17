Amazon courier JMHC goes nationwide

North Yorkshire firm JMHC Logistics, a major courier for internet giant Amazon, is expanding rapidly and aims to reach nationwide coverage next month.

The Tadcaster-based firm is recruiting across Scotland, Tyneside and the North-West of England and founder Rebecca Hall wants to see more women enter the expanding courier industry.

The firm will reach nationwide coverage once it opens its Torquay site on October 4.

The company has expanded its driver network to 400 drivers over the past four years and is increasing its driver pool by a further 380 drivers in the run-up to Christmas.

The company has seen rapid growth since it was founded as JM Hall Couriers in 2004. The business started in Hull with just one delivery route in the area and it has grown from a turnover of £50,000 a year to £10m. The firm now has 440 vans.

The group’s rapid expansion began in 2013 when it started working with Amazon, leading to expansion across Yorkshire from Hull to Leeds.

Ms Hall said: “At the beginning, people were surprised to discover a woman like me running a courier business, but now, everyone can see how the industry is changing and it’s screaming out for more women who want the independence of the open-road and have the desire to go the extra mile to deliver great customer service.”

At the moment, just 10 per cent of the firm’s drivers are female and Ms Hall is keen to rectify this. The firm has started an e-learning academy to train up more drivers.

“The academy shows women that they won’t have to lift massive parcels,” said Ms Hall.

“A lot of our items through Amazon can be delivered through the letter box.”

Amazon is now the firm’s biggest customer and the internet giant has supported JMHC’s rapid growth.

“Amazon has given us a lot of support,” said Ms Hall.

“They have account managers to look after us. Early on, we saw how e-commerce was changing the industry and the demands that would put on couriers.

“At that point I knew that we would grow at pace if we could lead the industry in compliance and demonstrate concrete audit processes. Amazon was a great help early on – the advice and knowledge they passed onto me was outstanding.”