Amazon to create 1,000 jobs in Yorkshire

Online retailer Amazon is creating 1,000 seasonal positions at its fulfilment centres in Doncaster.

Amazon has three fulfilment centres in the Doncaster area.

Across its UK network it will be creating an additional 20,000 roles.

Earlier this month, Amazon announced that from 1 November it is increasing its minimum wage to £10.50 for the London area and £9.50 for the rest of the UK for all full-time, part-time, temporary (including those hired by agencies), and seasonal workers to help pick, pack and ship customers’ festive orders.

Mark Hemming, Regional Director, said: “We look forward to welcoming 1,000 seasonal workers in Doncaster to play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers during the Christmas season. We plan all year round for the festive period and the increase in people at our site to provide a positive work environment with a series of fun events that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

Recruitment for seasonal roles is now underway through local recruitment agencies. Further information about working at Amazon can be found at www.jobsatamazon.co.uk