Amber snow warning for Yorkshire with up to 10cm forecast as deep freeze bites

Sub-zero temperatures could bring the coldest night of the year as Britain's deep freeze looks set to continue for another day.

Arctic air hovering across the UK will cause the mercury to plummet on Thursday night with Yorkshire to experience temperatures as low as -5C.

A yellow warning of snow has been issued for most of the county for Friday morning running from 3am until 3pm tomorrow.

Parts of Yorkshire - including Harrogate, Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield and Halifax - have also been issued an amber warning for snow, with 10cm of snow forecast. That warning lasts from 4am until 11pm.

The Met Office warnings state that there will be difficult conditions on the roads with drivers possible becoming stranded due to snowfall. They also warn that remote communities may be temporarily cut off due to the weather.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said it is "probably central areas of England" that will be affected by the heaviest snowfall as the working week comes to a close.

A snow warning has been issued for Yorkshire.

But Ms Maxey warned the country could see the "coldest night of the year so far" before the snow blankets parts of the country.

"The coldest temperature we have seen this year is -13C in Scotland, and we are likely to see temperatures slightly below that," she added.

"But we are not talking about those extremes in the town and city centres, it is out in rural areas, more exposed areas, particularly over lying snow where you see temperatures drop the most."

The Met Office said temperatures fell to as low as -4.5C in Katesbridge, Co Down, in the early hours of Thursday while most parts of the UK hovered around 0C.

The Met Office has issued yellow and amber weather warnings for snow.

Two yellow warnings for ice covering parts of the country remained in place until 11am, with road users being warned of treacherous conditions on untreated surfaces.

The RAC said the ice resulted in an "incredibly busy" morning, and as a result of the conditions dealt with a number of battery failures, minor bumps and shunts, and skidding.

Greater Manchester Police said the Mancunian Way was closed between London Road and Fairfield Street for more than an hour because of ice and after a collision involving four cars at around 6.15am.

Across the motorways and major roads, a spokesman for Highways England said there were "no problems" and in anticipation of overnight ice, the gritters had been out.

The amber weather warning for Yorkshire.

He advised motorists to drive to the conditions, to make sure they have enough fuel and screen wash, and that their tyre treads are in good shape.

On Wednesday there were stories of disruption, cancellations and delays at the country's travel terminals due to the weather, with Stansted temporarily closing its runway twice due to ice.

As a result, 27 inbound and 27 outbound flights were cancelled at Stansted, while around 50 flights were cancelled at Luton.

Some 300 passengers were left in the terminal at Stansted waiting to rebook flights on Wednesday evening after dozens of Ryanair services were cancelled, along with a number of easyJet flights.

On Thursday, Stansted said all flights were anticipated to operate as scheduled, although passengers were reminded to check their flight's status before travelling to the airport.

And at Luton Airport, a spokesman said the travel hub was busy because there were a few more passengers left over from the disruption caused by the weather on Wednesday.

"It does look like there are a few delays to some flights, but we are open, operational - nothing out of the ordinary," he said, adding that passengers should still check with their airlines.

On Wednesday snowfall caused widespread disruption with a lorry crash on the M1, resulting in the closure of the southbound carriageway, a jackknifed HGV on the M5 in Gloucestershire, and severe conditions on the A14 near Kettering.

Homes were left without power, and in Scotland three climbers had to be rescued from the Cairngorms mountain range after getting lost in blizzard conditions.