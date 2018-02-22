Ambulance crew save Leeds toddler’s life as his heart stops for five minutes

A toddler from Leeds was reunited with the ambulance crew who saved his life – as his grateful mum and dad said: “We will never be able to thank them enough.”

Ralph Bavill, two, stopped breathing and suffered a cardiac arrest after choking on a grape at his family’s home in Alwoodley.

His mum, Katy, admits she feared her son was slipping away from her as she battled in vain to dislodge the grape.

Ralph was only showing faint signs of life by the time ambulance staff arrived and it later emerged that his heart stopped beating for five minutes.

The crew managed to resuscitate the youngster and took him to Leeds General Infirmary.

Ralph spent two nights in hospital before being allowed home and, despite initial concerns that he might have suffered brain damage or organ failure, has made a full recovery.

Katy, 36, and her husband, Ralph’s 38-year-old dad Ian, have now paid a visit with their son to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service Trust headquarters in Wakefield to thank the heroes of the hour.

Katy, who is five months pregnant, said today: “The ambulance staff saved my son’s life.

“It’s a simple yet extraordinary fact that has forever changed all of our lives.

“Their skill, speed, professionalism and a genuinely heartfelt want to save his little life meant that we get more precious time with Ralph.

“I don’t think there will ever be a way to properly express my gratitude to them.”

The ambulance crew on last month’s call-out comprised paramedic Wendy Durkin, emergency medical technician Andy Towers and clinical supervisor Andrew Hughes.

Andrew said: “It was great seeing Ralph again, especially due to such a positive outcome.

“Whilst attending patients who are choking is not uncommon, to be involved in an active choking and resuscitation with a child is not a regular occurrence.

“I’m really proud of the team for providing excellent care during this distressing incident.”

Katy also paid tribute to the efforts of her neighbours, Mark Rudd, and his sons Sam and Joel, aged 14 and 11, who tried to help Ralph during the nine-minute wait for the ambulance to arrive.