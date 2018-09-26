Analysis: 'Confident' Corbyn convinced he can oust embattled Tories

Labour is now “confident, clear and committed”, Jeremy Corbyn declared at one point during his crowd-pleasing party conference speech.

And in that phrase he seemed to sum up the mood of this year’s gathering in Liverpool, when radical policies have largely crowded out simmering rows, which never reached the explosive levels of previous years under Mr Corbyn.

The Labour leader’s confident delivery - easily his most assured conference performance - told the story of the week, in that most of his top team is convinced the party is on the cusp of power and that its radical plan is now “the new common sense”.

To that end, Mr Corbyn made a speech which seemed designed to bring together warring factions - conciliatory on anti-Semitism, but critical of the Israeli government, and stressing to so-called ‘moderates’ that Labour would remain a “broad church” despite his radical left-wing agenda.

The lack of new policy announcements and general feeling of ‘Corbyn’s greatest hits’ - criticising the Iraq war, welfare cuts, and Tories - showed he is willing to sit back and let Theresa May’s party tear itself apart over Europe, and let the public come to him.

The first 20 minutes however was a sinister reminder of why election victory is far from guaranteed for Mr Corbyn.

He opened his speech with a worrying Trump-esque attack on the free press, wrongly accusing newspapers of “smearing the powerless”.

Another early section reaching out to the Jewish community only served to highlight what a sorry situation Labour ended up in this summer.

But on the economy Mr Corbyn may chime with the anti-Establishment feeling among many voters over the last decade, using a Chartist poem to point out that workers “know the reality and injustice of their position” in a world of “greed is good capitalism”.