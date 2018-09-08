Bike route: Ride that gets you away from it all

This 28-miler starts and ends in the North Yorkshire town of Pickering, famous for its heritage railway line, and takes in Malton.

The route is a combination of main roads and very quiet back roads with a few easy climbs along the way. You can start in Pickering or Malton and follow the route from where you join.

1. Park in Pickering at the Eastgate car park, (£5 for six hours), just off the A170 near the roundabout at its junction with the A169 road. Ride around the roundabout and head south along the A169. In around two and a half miles turn right following signs for Kirby Misperton. The road can be fairly busy with traffic heading for nearby Flamingo Land but turn left in the village at a roundabout and the traffic melts away and peace returns.

2. Following the signs for Amotherby and Great Habton leave Kirby Misperton into countryside. Turn left along Oliver Lane as you ride towards Ryton past Costa Manor Farm. The road swings to the left and back again through ninety degree bends. In Ryton follow the road as it crosses the River Rye and heads south to Malton and Eden Camp.

3. There’s a new road system around Eden Camp that’s easy to negotiate to the museum. If you’re not stopping, carry on following signs for the A64, Malton and York. Ride over the A64 and exit for Malton riding through Old Malton and down to a set of traffic lights where you turn right into Wheelgate. The sign on a wall asks drivers to switch off their engines when held at the lights. I presume cyclists just let their heart rate recover. I’d advise a stop here as there’s not much on the route, coffee and cake wise, until Pickering.

4. Steady climb away from Malton, over a set of busy traffic lights and crossing the A64 again until you reach a new mini roundabout and turn left now heading west on the B1257 past a leisure centre to Amotherby and Barton-Le-Street. The road gently rises until a descent into Barton-Le-Street. You are turning right here so slow down for the turn. Ride to Butterwick and turn left over a brick built bridge that carries you over the River Rye. Arrive at a T junction and turn left, heading for Salton. Enter the village with the village green on your right and turn right at a T junction heading for Normanby and Pickering. At the next T junction turn left into Normanby past the parish church of St Andrew.

5. Carry on along this road, with the River Seven on your right, until you see the Appletree Country Inn at Marton. Turn right and ride through the heart of the village along Marton Lane. Right into Gallowhead Lane following signs for Pickering. There’s a steady climb out from Marton, follow the road over a bridge and enjoy the descent.

6. Turn right at the T junction and carry on along the main A170 road that leads into Pickering. Ride past a row of terraced houses and straight on at a set of traffic lights. Straight over the roundabout and turn left into the car park.