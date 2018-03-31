Five of Yorkshire’s best stately homes which are open to the public

Spring is also the beginning of a new season for Yorkshire’s stately homes. Here are five which are well worth a visit.

Harewood House: The house and gardens have just reopened for the 2018 season. Spring will see a celebration of furniture maker Thomas Chippendale’s work. Summer will look at life on the estate after the First World War and towards the end of the year it will be all about artisans and designers. harewood.org

Newby Hall: The new season started yesterday at the hall. An exhibition featuring the work of the Children’s Laureate Lauren Child opens in July with original artwork along a woodland trail and a story competition judged by the artist. Trips along the River Ure will also be on offer along with the usual attractions. newbyhall.com

Burton Constable Hall: The historic hall is also celebrating the 300th anniversary of Chippendale with beautifully-crafted furniture on display in the Chippendale Room and Great Drawing Room along with rarely seen drawings, bills and letters. There is also an Easter petting farm. burtonconstable.com

Burton Agnes Hall: The hall, café, shops and gardens have opened with an Easter trail which takes visitors around the grounds, solving clues and exploring the gardens. The hall is filled with treasures gathered over four centuries. The long gallery has magnificent views of Bridlington Bay. burtonagnes.com

Castle Howard: Contemporary artist Mat Collishaw will launch the new season with an exhibition featuring sculpture, photography, film and installation. The house was made famous by its starring role in Brideshead Revisited and an exhibition shows its transformation for both the 1981 and 2008 adaptations. castlehoward.co.uk

