Five Yorkshire festivals you should put in your diary

Spring is here and why not celebrate by getting out to some fantastic festivals? From books to flowers, there is something for everyone.

Books by the Beach: If you are a lover of literature then what could be better than a book festival by the sea? Running from April 11-15, the programme is packed full of top name authors including Lucy Mangan, Lionel Shriver and Tony Parsons. Food will also feature heavily with themed lunches. booksbythebeach.co.uk

Stormtroopers from Sentinal Squad UK invade the beach on day two of Scarborough Sci Fi convention at the Spa.

The Secret North Yorkshire Stone Festival: Wild Festivals are small, not for profit festivals which take place in secret locations. From April 13-15, the festival finds a home at a secret location between the Moors and the Dales which comes complete with its own mini-Stonehenge. wildfestivals.co.uk

Sci-Fi Scarborough: Returning for its fifth year, with a new guestlist and seven areas to enjoy, the event held on April 21-22 is a mix of workshops, authors, guest appearances and great trade stands. The new R2-D2 actor, Jimmy Vee, and Star Trek Enterprise star Dominic Keating will be there. Scifiscarborough.co.uk

Harrogate Spring Flower Show: The first big event in the gardening calendar takes place at The Great Yorkshire Showground from April 26-29. Packed with top producers and expert advice as well as stunning floral displays, this year has a packed programme of talks and demonstrations. flowershow.org.uk

Leeds International Festival: From astronaut Helen Sharman to a discussion about sex robots, the programme for the UK’s leading metropolitan festival of new ideas and innovation is varied. Britain’s first astronaut will talk about her experience, while Dr Kate Devlin explores the rise of AI. leedsinternationalfestival.com

