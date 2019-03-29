Inside the 'dark kitchen' in Leeds where meals are made for Deliveroo home delivery
We were given a tour of the Deliveroo Editions kitchen on the edge of Chapeltown in Leeds, as chefs prepared for a Wednesday evening shift.
For many, the sites are shrouded in mystery but Deliveroo invited us along to show what goes on behind closed doors and shed light on where home-delivery meals come from when customers order from an Editions kitchen on the delivery company's app.
1. Where is it?
The Deliveroo Editions kitchen in Leeds sits off Scott Hall Street, on the edge of Chapeltown in a building once used as a church. Picture: Google Maps