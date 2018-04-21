Inspired by the London Marathon? Here are five Yorkshire challenges to test your mettle

The London Marathon kicks off a season of sporting challenges this month and Yorkshire has its own to take part in. Here are five.

Knaresborough Bed Race: Held on the second Saturday in June every year since 1966, up to 90 teams take on the challenge. It is not for the faint-hearted, with a gruelling 2.4-mile course through Nidd Gorge, up the steep incline of Castle Ings to the town centre and a 30-yard swim through the icy River Nidd. Bedrace.co.uk

Staff from Yorkshire Children's Centre take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge: The three peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough have arguably some of the most fantastic views in the county. The challenge is to climb all three in the order listed in under 12 hours. See threepeakschallenge.uk for details.

ITU World Triathlon: If you fancy giving the Brownlee brothers a run for their money, this is a good place to get started. Taking place in Leeds on June 9-10, with entrants competing on the same course as the elite athletes. It is also a great opportunity to see Olympic champions in action. leeds.triathlon.org

Tough Mudder: Broughton Hall in Skipton is the venue for some brand new obstacles on one of the toughest courses in the UK. The event is a Full Tough Mudder testing physical strength, stamina, and mental grit. The obstacles are there to be tackled in a team effort. toughmudder.co.uk

The Black Sheep Big Spoon Bike Ride: Two challenging routes to test a cyclist’s stamina. Taking place on June 10, the 55 and hilly 87-mile routes both start and finish at The Black Sheep Brewery in Masham and the emphasis is on having fun. Money goes towards rugby-back charity Wooden Spoon. bigspoonbikeride.co.ukInspired

The swim in Roundhay Park, part of Triathlon Leeds. Picture Tony Johnson

Competitors taking part in the Tough Mudder.