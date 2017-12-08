Light up the past for a glittering future

By illuminating our past we can focus on our glittering future, say those behind the Celebrating Durham Campaign.

A new campaign is shining a light on Durham’s multi-layered past and celebrating its bright future.

Celebrating Durham, launched by Durham County Council, aims to spread the word locally, regionally and nationally about everything Durham has to offer – from its stunning landscapes to its rich culture, thriving business sector and welcoming communities.

“Durham is an inspiring place, where light connects our county on so many levels – from science, art and technology to business, tourism and the beauty of our breath-taking landscapes.

“Whilst shining on and shaping our heritage, light inspires our here and now and illuminates our future,” said Cllr Simon Henig, Leader of Durham County Council.

The campaign highlights sites of global cultural importance, such as Durham Cathedral, and Durham Castle, which is one of the first United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization World Heritage Sites in the UK.

It is also focuses on the range of cultural events on offer, including Kynren, an annual show staged over 17 days at the foot of Auckland Castle, the home of the Prince Bishops of Durham in Bishop Auckland.

An outdoor, live-action spectacle on an epic scale, it brings 200 years of history, myth and legend to life.

Anne Isabelle Daulon, chief executive of Kynren producers, Eleven Arches, said: “Kynren is about ‘kin’. Its very definition is of family and generations, and our show reconnects us to our roots.

“From Roman invasion to Vikings to flamboyant Prince Bishops to the industrial revolution, the birth of the railways and so much more, Kynren is truly a timeless reminder of the tremendous contribution County Durham and the wider North East made to the history of the nation.

“The North East is where great boundaries were fought, a land of invention and pioneer spirit.”

However, it is the show’s cast of 1,500 extras who are its real heroes, delivering an epic journey, with a sense of pride in their local, regional and national heritage.

“An extraordinary community spirit still exists here, alongside the infamous great Northern welcome,” she said. “This had been endorsed by Bishop Auckland becoming the first town in the UK to achieve ‘World Host’ status.

The award-winning Kynren, which Anne Isabelle describes as the “alchemy of indulging all of your senses”, gives the local economy a significant boost every year.

“Kynren encourages overnight visits to County Durham and brings tourism-related expenditure, capital investment and jobs.

“It is the overnight visitors who make a significant difference to the regional economy. While day trippers typically spend £19 per day, overnight visitors are likely to spend £157. This is a driver for the creation of jobs.”

In 2018, the expected footfall to the 17 Kynren shows is 136,000, with offsite tourism expenditure to be in the region of £4.75million.

Kynren is just one way to explore the history and heritage of County Durham. This year, Beamish, The Living Museum of the North, was once again named Large Visitor Attraction of the Year in the North East England Tourism Awards.

Building work has now started on the £18m Remaking Beamish project, which includes a 1950s town and farm, and the expansion of the Georgian area to include a coaching inn for visitors to stay overnight. The project, which is the biggest in the museum’s 47 year history, has been awarded £10.9million by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The new Mining Art Gallery at Auckland Castle will provide a permanent home for the renowned Gemini Collection of Mining Art, which includes more than 420 works by prominent local artists such as Tom McGuinness and Norman Cornish.

Killhope also has a crop of accolades to its name, including a Tripadvisor Certificate of Excellence and a Visit England Hidden Gem award, while the Bowes Museum celebrated its 125th anniversary this year with a series of exhibitions and events.

And there’s Open Treasure, a world-class exhibition at Durham Cathedral that gives visitors access to the previously hidden spaces.

The National Lottery-funded historical journey begins in the magnificent 14th-century Monks’ Dormitory, with interactive exhibits and activities, and continues through a new state-of-the-art Collections Gallery with a rolling programme of exhibitions.

All in all, it’s never been a more exciting time to celebrate the culture, history and heritage of Durham.

To see the This is Durham video, go to www.durhamplaceoflight.com