NHS at 70: Places of safety... from asylums to mental health trusts

The hands still turn on the clock tower that has stood since 1888 above the village of Menston. But time has stood still at this place for 15 years. The tower has kept its secrets.

In its shadow, where once were scattered the buildings that sustained a little community – a library, kitchens and a cobbler’s workshop – new homes for the affluent have been put up.

High Royds Hospital, Menston

The big blocks – grand Victorian statements of stained glass and ornamental carvings – remain as a monument to Victorian values which seem now archaic and, perhaps, cruel.

This is High Royds, a forbidding, 300-acre Gothic enclave that constituted one of Yorkshire’s asylums for the insane. In an age before medicine knew what to do with them, this was where the mentally ill were put away.

Three other institutions, at Wakefield, Kirkburton and Sheffield, completed what was known officially as the West Riding Pauper Lunatic Asylum.

A museum to the treatments they administered remains in Wakefield. The old restraining tools and a padded cell are among the exhibits.

Unmarked graves across the road from the former High Royds Hospital

The asylums, and the psychology that created them, are history. High Royds finally closed in 2003. Across the road, towards Otley, the unmarked graves of those who came here, remain.

But as the NHS marks its 70th anniversary, their legacy and the consequence of shutting them down in the name of Care in the Community, is still being debated. And for some, the disparity between the treatment of patents with mental and physical conditions is as wide as ever.

Joe Reilly, a consultant psychiatrist for 25 years and an honorary professor at the University of York, has seen the development of the service at first hand. It has been, he says, “a total transformation” of the way mental health care is provided.

“Before the NHS, mental health services weren’t part of the rest of health care at all,” he says. “It was sequestered off in these large hospitals, and although there’s sometimes a rose-tinted view of the islands of safety they might have provided, an awful lot of bad things happened there.

The old mortuary at High Royds Hospital, Menston

“People were cut off from their communities and sometimes they spent their lives in these places with none of the sort of expectations and you and I have.”

Their closure, he says, was essential if psychiatric patients were to be treated with dignity.

“What the NHS has brought to us is an organised approach to delivering new treatments that help people to recover in the community,” Prof Reilly says. Yet with change, he acknowledges, have come problems.

“Sometimes the move to the community was done very rapidly indeed, before community services had been set up to support people. We’ve had to play catch-up on that over the last 20 years.”

The writing had been on the wall for the asylums almost since the birth of the NHS, says Dr Chris Millard, a lecturer in the history of medicine and psychiatry at Sheffield University.

“Care in the Community was 40 years in the making. It dates back to the late 1950s, when the decision was taken by the Conservative government to run down the asylums,” he says.

“There was an influential article in The Lancet by a statistician who worked out that if the rates of admission kept dropping as they were, we wouldn’t need them by the 1980s.

“The thinking was that they could save money and also do the best for the patients by treating them as close to their own communities as possible. It’s just not good for people when they’re ill to be taken away from everything and put in outdated, archaic institutions.”

But the running-down of the big hospitals took longer than anyone expected, and by the 1980s, starved of investment for a generation, they were starting to crumble. What’s more, the Mental Health Act of 1959, which had expedited their demise, had not fully addressed the funding issues that their withdrawal threw up.

“As we went into the 1980s and the big hospitals started to close, patients were being put into halfway houses without the money being there,” Dr Millard says.

“So it fell upon local authorities to try and find money for community care.

“But people were coming out of these places and just being left their own devices. The system wasn’t picking them up – there was nothing in place to handle the closure of the old institutions.”

The wheels came off the wagon in 1992, when Christopher Clunis, a 29-year-old schizophrenic discharged from a secure facility but then passed through nine psychiatric units in five years, and left unchecked to take his recommended medication only when he wanted, stabbed to death a stranger, musician Jonathan Zito, on the platform at Finsbury Park station in London.

Mr Zito’s bride, Jayne, heard what had happened as she picked up their wedding photographs at Boots.

“Here was a large black man with a critical illness, and all of the racist stereotypes – mingled with the idea of mental patients on the loose – started to emerge,” says Dr Millard.

“Suddenly, Care in the Community began to be seen as chucking dangerous people out of asylums and on to the streets.”

Clunis, who had previously attacked patients and nurses with knives, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was ordered to be detained indefinitely in Rampton special hospital.

The Court of Appeal barred him from bringing an action for damages against Camden and Islington Health Authority for what he claimed was its alleged failure to care for him properly.

The case led directly to an injection of cash for secure accommodation to house patients perceived as dangerous. Ironically, Dr Millard points out, it meant taking them back out of the community.

“The community got lost and people who were just chronically unwell were left out of the picture again. And politicians had to really start dealing with the fact that these services were chronically underfunded if they were there at all.”

The challenge for the health service now, he says, is to give psychiatric patients parity – in funding as well as esteem – with those needing physical treatment.

“Separation endures in subtle, bureaucratic ways. There are no more asylums but there are now specific mental health trusts within the NHS.

“It’s less so now than in the 1960s but it’s still a relatively stigmatising experience to be diagnosed with a mental health problem.

“We’ve been talking a lot in the last 10 years about esteem for mental health and people have picked up on it because esteem doesn’t cost anything. You can change people’s esteem without spending a penny but what you actually need is parity of funding.

“It’s the same argument that has been going on for the last 100 years. But we’ve failed and I don’t know why.”