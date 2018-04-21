Pub of the week: Hart Inn, Sandsend

There are any number of fabulous walks to be had along the Yorkshire coast and, at low tide, the stretch along the beach from Whitby to Sandsend is one of the most rewarding.

It’s a fabulous expanse of sand and if you’re lucky you’ll spot dolphins, porpoises and maybe even a Minke whale. It’s a four-mile yomp so you’ll be glad of a sit down and a pint; head for the Hart Inn, by the bridge. On a fine day, the garden at the side is a great place to catch some rays and watch kids building sandcastles on the beach – your canine chum is welcome here too.

This handsome roadside pub’s got a pleasant, fairly traditional interior too, with fresh flowers, stone floors, beams, tongue and grooved panelling and very comfortable leather and wool banquettes. It’s a proper village local’s boozer, and landlord Ivor Homer is quite a character, so if you’re up for bit of banter, you’re in luck.

On the pumps are Black Sheep Best Bitter and Old Speckled Hen, which on a recent visit was absolutely bob on. There’s a decent wine list, with three reds, three whites, prosecco and a couple of rosés. The Hart has something of a reputation for food, and rightly so. You’ll find the likes of mackerel pâté, salt and pepper squid, dressed crab, cod fishcakes, corned beef pie, F&C and burgers. You can eat in the bar and there’s a pleasant dining room upstairs.

It’s a cosy cold-weather pub, but for me it’s best on a sunny day.

Hart Inn, East Row, Sandsend, Whitby, YO21 3SU. 01947 893304. Food served: Monday to Friday, 11am-2.30pm and 5-8.30pm; Saturday, 11am-8.30pm; Sunday, 11am-2.30pm.